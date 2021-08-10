BMO Capital Markets Lowers Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $11.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.