Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.80 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.44.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.