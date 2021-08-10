Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.
Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 810,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,340. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
