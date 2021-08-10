Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 810,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,340. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCEI. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.