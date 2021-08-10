Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Survey

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 1.03 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.20 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.00

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility -5.19% 14.28% 3.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boomer and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Boomer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Boomer on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

