BorgWarner Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

BWA stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

