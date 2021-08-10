Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 240,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,281. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

