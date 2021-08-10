Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 78,026,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,460,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.