Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.93. 2,945,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

