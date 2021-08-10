Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,205,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,757,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,751,692 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

