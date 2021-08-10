BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from 2.5 GW capacity the company has developed so far. The British energy giant recently reported strong second-quarter results, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. Before announcing results for the third quarter, the company plans to buy back $1.4 billion worth of shares.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $25.28 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -73.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 23.4% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $258,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

