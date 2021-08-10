Bragg Gaming Group (BRGGF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 53.60% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.72.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

