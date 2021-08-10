BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrainsWay stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

