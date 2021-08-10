BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce sales of $6.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.43 million to $27.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $33.67 million, with estimates ranging from $31.78 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 47,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,018. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

