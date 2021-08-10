Bread Market Cap Reaches $14.47 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Bread has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

