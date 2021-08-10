Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Announces GBX 0.50 Dividend

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

BREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

