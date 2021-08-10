Bridges Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

