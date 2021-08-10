Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,281 shares of company stock valued at $120,177,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.39. 4,370,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.97. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.72 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

