Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,479 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $54,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 2,027,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,249. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.