Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 16,312,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,285,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

