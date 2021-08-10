Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of BRDCY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,774. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

