Brigham Minerals, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

