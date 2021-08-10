Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Holdings Reduced by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,631. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.