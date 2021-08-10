Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Bristol-Myers Squibb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.54. 273,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

