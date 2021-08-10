Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 136,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

BRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

