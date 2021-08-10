Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

Shares of BRMK stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,922. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

