Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BRMK stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 1,066,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,606. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

