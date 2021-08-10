Broadscale Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Broadscale Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Broadscale Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $22,704,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,780,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

