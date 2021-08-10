Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Brokerages predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report sales of $69.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.02 million. AtriCure reported sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,584. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.