Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 24,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,310. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

