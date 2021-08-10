Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Commvault Systems posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

CVLT stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,500 shares of company stock worth $9,169,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.