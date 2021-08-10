Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,543 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,929. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

