Brokerages Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

NYSE M traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. 370,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,801,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

