Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,806. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

