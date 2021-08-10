Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.12. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

