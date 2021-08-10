Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.04). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

In related news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

