Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $566.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the lowest is $544.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $531.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $99.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.90.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

