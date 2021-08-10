Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report sales of $527.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.30 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,854,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

