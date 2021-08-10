Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

UBA stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a P/E ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

