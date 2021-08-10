Brokerages Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $274.50

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $238.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.94. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

