Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 837.86

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.86 ($10.95).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 926.50 ($12.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 871.09. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 946.50 ($12.37).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

