Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $82.09

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.09.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.
In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
