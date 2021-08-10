Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $82.09

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

