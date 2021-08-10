Brokerages Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $17.50

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.04. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,438,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,963,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

