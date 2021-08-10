Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$46.20

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EIF traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,603. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 37.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.08. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$28.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

