Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Target Price at $41.40

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,638,178 shares of company stock worth $318,113,469 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Jamf by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

