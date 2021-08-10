Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $13.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

RPT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,275.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

