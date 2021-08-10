Brokerages Set Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT at $9.06

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 86,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,493. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

