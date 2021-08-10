Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $257.15

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

BA stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

