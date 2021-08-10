Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target at $17.52

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.52.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

