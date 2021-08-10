Brokers Issue Forecasts for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

THS stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

