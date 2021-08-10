Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

